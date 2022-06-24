Advertisement

‘Serial rapist’ who preyed on women from dating apps likely has victims nationwide, police say

Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, is suspected to have committed sexual assault crimes nationwide, police say. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man who investigators say is a serial rapist who preyed on women from dating apps was arrested this week.

While 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn was ultimately arrested for two sex crimes police say he committed in North Carolina, police warn that Shinn could have victims nationwide, as far away as California.

Officers with the Mooresville Police Department arrested Shinn after receiving reports of two recent rapes in the area.

The first alleged rape happened June 16. The victim reported the assault to police a few days later, telling them she met Shinn online and had agreed to meet him. After the two met, the victim said she got into Shinn’s car where he drove her to a remote parking lot and raped her. The victim told police Shinn then left her in the parking lot without a phone or a vehicle.

Detectives said they identified Shinn using the information provided by the victim and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

While investigating that alleged crime, the Huntersville Police Department advised Mooresville police that a second victim was hospitalized in Huntersville.

This victim provided a similar description of the suspect and the circumstances of the alleged crime, according to police. The victim said she met Shinn in the same parking lot on June 21, just five days after the first reported rape.

Following the report from the second victim, more warrants were obtained for Shinn’s arrest.

Police did not elaborate on the second victim’s injuries or why she was hospitalized.

During the investigation of both assaults, detectives said they discovered that Shinn was targeting women online and is likely involved in similar crimes in other areas nationwide. Detectives said they are working with multiple surrounding agencies who have similar cases involving the suspect, including agencies as far away as California.

Shinn was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree forcible rape and one count of second-degree forcible sex offense. He is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond.

Police are asking for more victims to come forward. If you or anyone you know may have been a victim of or had contact with Shinn, you are encouraged to contact Detective Saladino with the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1
Crash in Gooding County (image credit: Lisa Burrell)
Gooding County Sheriffs confirm deputy injured in crash
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home

Latest News

Keeping your utilities maintained during an emergency can be vital
52 weeks of preparedness: Dealing with utility leaks
Inflation will put a damper on many people's Fourth of July barbecues
Inflation will impact people’s Fourth of July
KMVT image of Twin Falls Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood expected to keep Twin Falls location open amid SCOTUS decision
The Idaho legislature has passed a number of restrictive abortion laws in the last two years
Restrictive new abortion laws in Idaho to take effect within the next month
Raul Labrador
Idaho AG nominee celebrates Roe v. Wade being overturned