Twin Falls woman shares her story of healing after being assualted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Maria Hernandez was assaulted in August of 2021 and now suffers from PTSD. She says she was in a constant state of fear and anxiety, and always worried she would be assaulted again.

“I’ve gone through hyperventilating, crying uncontrollably, and having to retrain myself to breathe correctly, and even talking about it now can bring up the feeling of the trauma,” Hernandez said.

She says if it wasn’t for the help of Voices Against Violence, she isn’t sure she’d still be here today.

“But I will tell you that I had a hard time making the first step to go, simply because it’s difficult to admit even that you have a problem, and oh yeah, it’s real, it’s real real,” said Hernandez.

Voices against Violence says that is why they are committed to meeting people where they are in their journey, and they support survivors with shelter, sitting with them while they give a police report, or coming with them to the doctor and offering group and individual counseling.

“We try to really just be there for them, even if that means being for them in a state of silence, we have other clients who might come to us in a state of high emotional distress, and they are visibly upset. So really knowing how to be prepared to de-escalate those situations,” said Noemi Juarez with Voices Against Violence.

Maria compares Voices Against Violence to an anchor and giving her hope that she would recover from her violent assault.

“I’ve had to process this whole thing, and it’s been a journey, I’m still on the journey, I’m still on the horse, I’m not getting off the horse,” she said.

