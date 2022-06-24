Update: Idahoans react as Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Protests and celebrations are happening across the United States, in response to the supreme court’s decision to strike down Roe v Wade. Here in Idaho, the court’s decision is also causing mixed reactions from lawmakers and residents.

On Friday pro-choice supporters gathered at the state capitol to voice their displeasure about the supreme court’s decision. The event was organized by Idaho Democratic lawmakers. House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, Sen. Melissa Wintrow, and Lt. Governor candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler gave fiery speeches at the event

“They are telling us we are second-class citizens,” Pickens Manweiler said.

In 2020 Idaho lawmakers passed a bill into law that criminalizes abortion in the state of Idaho, with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. The law will become effective in 30 days now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

Rubel added she doesn’t think banning or regulating abortion will necessarily reduce abortions in Idaho, as some women will just travel to a neighboring state where abortions are legal. She also doesn’t believe the majority of Idahoans approve of the court’s decision, or what’s going to happen in states that are putting restrictive bans on abortion in place.

“I think a lot of Idahoans would like to see fewer abortions, but they don’t think the heavy hand of government and banning it, and forcing women through unwanted pregnancies is the answer,” Rubel said.

Pro-choice supporters are worried that women will have to travel to neighboring states for an abortion. Some say the women most affected are the minority women and the poor women who don’t have the means to travel out of state to get an abortion.

However, some here in Idaho are applauding the supreme court’s decision. One of them is Blaine Conzatti, president of the Idaho Family Policy Center.

“The supreme court has recognized the law standing fact that the United States has treated pre-born children as people with rights, and deserve equal protection under the laws,” Conzatti said.

Idaho Republican lawmaker Megan Blanskma, who was one of the sponsors of the 2020 abortion bill, argues the supreme court’s decision and abortion bans are not a war on women’s rights.

“What we are talking about is the preservation of life, and the preservation of the family, and that is important in the State of Idaho,” Blanksma said.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, nearly 1,700 abortions were performed in Idaho in 2020, the highest in 10 years. Pickens- Manweiler questions if Republican lawmakers are prepared for the repercussion of their actions now that abortion is about to be outlawed in the Gem State.

“So now when you talk about when the child is born…we don’t have access to affordable childcare. We don’t have anything that protects a woman for postnatal care,” said Pickens- Manweiler.

Rubel added, “I think Idaho for a long time has been one of the least family-friendly states. We are only one of four states that have no early childhood education. We have terrible access to childcare. It is reaching critical points.”

However, Blanksma counters with these statements by Idaho Democratic lawmakers are somewhat factually incorrect.

In part, she said, “We have services in place. They are available. We have I just think we have done a poor job of promoting them,” Blanksma said.

Conzatti adds, “We actually have an overabundance of families that are looking to adopt. We actually have more families looking to adopt than children up for adoption”.

In Closing, Pickens-Manweiler suggests pro-choice supporters make their voices heard this election year.

“The first thing we need to do is make sure every single elected official gets voted out that does not support women’s reproductive healthcare. We are 51 percent and we can vote them out,” Pickens-Manweiler said.

In 2022 Idaho lawmakers passed a Texas Style abortion law, that allows private enforcement and civil lawsuits against medical professionals who perform unlawful abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. It is attached to the 2021 Fetal Heartbeat law. The Idaho Supreme Court currently stays the law, and the court will hear oral arguments on the constitutionality of the law in August.

