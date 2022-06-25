Advertisement

Brushfire burns near Murtaugh

The fire is roughly 250 acres in size with no estimate on containment at this time
Medley Fire burning near Murtaugh
Medley Fire burning near Murtaugh(Bureau of Land Management)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Crews are working as a fire near Murtaugh continues to grow.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Fire Map, the Medley Fire located eight miles south of Murtaugh was discovered around 3:30 p.m..

According to officials, the fire is roughly 250 acres in size with no estimate on containment at this time. The Bureau of Land Management said on their Facebook page that fire activity has slowed and crews are working to create containment lines.

Officials added the fire is being driven by wind in the area and is burning grass and brush. Multiple agencies have responded to the blaze including Shoshone Basin Rangeland Fire Protection Association and Rock Creek Fire District.

