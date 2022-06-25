Advertisement

Medley Fire in South Hills contained at 2 p.m. Saturday

The Medley Fire grew to 571 acres before being contained.
South Hills, Idaho
South Hills, Idaho(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday afternoon, the first significant brush fire of the 2022 season in Southern Idaho was reported to the Idaho Bureau of Land Management.

A multi-agency response was led by BLM fire with assistance from Salmon Track RFD, Rock Creek RFD and Shoshone Basin RFPA.

The Medley Fire grew to 571 acres before being contained this afternoon at 2 p.m.

Rick Gobel, incident commander on the scene, says the fire was able to spread so effectively due to two main factors: wind and complicated terrain.

“Terrain was definitely driven, the fire was burning uphill and the wind was a major factor in this,” says Gobel. “We were getting 20-25 mph gusts pushing the fire to the east.”

While the Medley Fire was relatively small and contained fairly quickly, Idaho Bureau of Land Management says the blaze may be an indication of the start of a busy summer.

“There is a lot of fuel out here, there is a lot of stuff to burn, the grass is pretty thick and widespread. As that grass starts to dry out our fire danger is going to increase significantly,” says BLM’s Kelsey Brizendine. “People need to continue to pay very close attention to that as we get further into the summer.”

Currently, the fire is scheduled to be fully controlled by midday Sunday.

Barring any surprises, Gobel believes his team can achieve that goal.

