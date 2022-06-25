Advertisement

Weekend Weather Blog: Spring in review

Spring Flowers. (KWCH)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:40 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — I know meteorological spring technically ended on June 1, but better late than never, right? What a spring we had here in southern Idaho. In comparison to last spring, it was quite a but cooler and wetter. How did our climate sites fare as far as precipitation and temperatures go?

Let’s start with temperatures. As always, we’ll look at our three climate reporting sites - Twin Falls, Jerome, and Burley. For the entirety of meteorological spring (the period from March 1 to May 31), Twin Falls sees a normal high temperature of 59.87°. The average high temperature in 2022 for those three months reached 57.47°, 2.4° below normal.

In Jerome, the normal high temperature for the three month period of March to May is 60.67°. For 2022, the average high temperature over that same three month period was 57.83°, 2.84° below normal.

Burley saw a similar trend. Normally, the high temperature averaged over the March to May period is 60.53°. In 2022, Burley saw an average high temperature of 57.27°, 3.26° below normal.

While temperatures continued their below normal trend, the region saw an uptick in precipitation, albeit slowly.

Precipitation March Central Plains
Precipitation March Central Plains

Both liquid precipitation and snowfall were below normal for the month of March. Snowfall was much closer to normal, however, as temperatures were very chilly within the Snake River Plain. In the mountains, however, it was a different story.

Mountains March
Mountains March

While snowfall was well below normal, liquid precipitation was just above normal, setting the stage for an even more impressive April in the mountains.

Mountains April
Mountains April

With how cool the overall temperatures were, the mountains saw the snowiest April on record. While liquid precipitation wasn’t quite enough to set records, it was still well above normal in the mountains. Within the Snake River Plain, however, it took a little longer to see this trend unfold.

Plains April
Plains April

While snowfall was well above normal, precipitation remained just a hair below normal. However, some locations did see above normal precipitation - Twin Falls was just a hair above normal as far as precipitation goes for the month of April. In May, things finally caught up within the Snake River Plain.

Plains May
Plains May

Both precipitation and snowfall sat well above normal for the month of May. The mountains saw a similar trend.

Mountains May
Mountains May

The mountains saw the third snowiest and 5th wettest May on record this year. The result of all of this precipitation within the central mountains has taken the region out of drought conditions for the time being. Most of Southern Idaho, however, does remain in a moderate drought, with other locations (mainly south of I-84) seeing severe drought conditions. In far southern reaches of the region, exceptional drought conditions are being experienced.

The hope is that monsoonal moisture will help the situation throughout the southern portions of the state. The good news is that all of the precipitation seen in April and May will likely help spring up some monsoonal thunderstorms.

