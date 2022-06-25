Advertisement

Woman shot and killed in Heyburn

According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety(None)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:21 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An adult female was murdered in Heyburn on Thursday. The Heyburn Police Department said via release that they along with Minidoka County officers and EMS responded to a shooting homicide of an adult female in the Elk Meadows subdivision.

According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety.

Idaho State Police and the Heyburn Police Department are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1
Crash in Gooding County (image credit: Lisa Burrell)
Gooding County Sheriffs confirm deputy injured in crash
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home

Latest News

Medley Fire burning near Murtaugh
Brushfire burns near Murtaugh
Friday evening's online weather update {6/24/2022}
Local resources offer 24/7 services to sexual assault survivors
Twin Falls woman shares her story of healing after being assualted
Making sure siblings get equal attention is an important part of their development
Fit and Well Idaho: The relationship between siblings