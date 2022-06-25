Woman shot and killed in Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An adult female was murdered in Heyburn on Thursday. The Heyburn Police Department said via release that they along with Minidoka County officers and EMS responded to a shooting homicide of an adult female in the Elk Meadows subdivision.

According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety.

Idaho State Police and the Heyburn Police Department are investigating the incident.

