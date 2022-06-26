Cadet dies after HUMVEE accident at Saylor Creek Range

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The following is from a press release from the United States Air Force:

On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m., there was a vehicle accident involving a HUMVEE during a training event at Saylor Creek Range, a part of the Mountain Home Range Complex, that resulted in the death of an Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet.

MacKenzie Wilson, an AFROTC cadet from Oregon State University, died from injuries sustained during the accident.

She was 19 years old and from Eagle River, AK.

”Today we lost a member of our Air Force family. We express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of all the individuals,” said Col. Ernesto DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

AFROTC cadre and cadets immediately responded to the accident and initiated life-saving actions on Wilson until first responders arrived.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two individuals in the vehicle were transported to St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, ID with injuries and have since been released.

Nineteen AFROTC cadets were at the installation participating in Operation Air Force, an immersive professional development training opportunity to expose cadets to a variety of different mission sets.

After the accident, the participating cadets and cadre were offered resiliency services.

They were also given the option to return to their respective homes of residence or remain at the installation to receive additional support services.

Details surrounding the death and accident are under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available. Idaho State Police is leading the investigation with assistance from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.