Advertisement

AMBER Alert Issued For Nampa Children

Babysitter Suspected, May Be Using Drugs
From left, Sapphira and Malik Holmberg are missing.
From left, Sapphira and Malik Holmberg are missing.(Source: NCMEC)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:20 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Nampa Police Department has issued an AMBER alert for two missing children.

Police say 11-month old Sapphira Holmberg and 1-year-old Malik Holmberg were taken by their babysitter, 20-year-old Sierra Martinez, who may be using drugs.

Martinez is said to be driving a blue 2003 Honda Pilot, with missing or stolen license plates.

Police say they have reason to believe the children are in danger.

If seen, please contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2206, or call 9-11.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
Woman shot and killed in Heyburn
Crash in Gooding County (image credit: Lisa Burrell)
Gooding County Sheriffs confirm deputy injured in crash
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1

Latest News

Mountain Home Air Force Base
Cadet dies after HUMVEE accident at Saylor Creek Range
South Hills, Idaho
Medley Fire in South Hills contained at 2 p.m. Saturday
Spring Flowers. (KWCH)
Weekend Weather Blog: Spring in review
Medley Fire burning near Murtaugh
Brushfire burns near Murtaugh