AMBER Alert Issued For Nampa Children

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Nampa Police Department has issued an AMBER alert for two missing children.

Police say 11-month old Sapphira Holmberg and 1-year-old Malik Holmberg were taken by their babysitter, 20-year-old Sierra Martinez, who may be using drugs.

Martinez is said to be driving a blue 2003 Honda Pilot, with missing or stolen license plates.

Police say they have reason to believe the children are in danger.

If seen, please contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2206, or call 9-11.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.