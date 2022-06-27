BLM works to contain fire north of Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management is responding to a wild fire six miles north of Shoshone.

The Shoshone Canal Fire is estimated at 80 acres, wind-driven and running.

Shoshone RFD, Gooding RFD, and BLM fire engines are on scene as well as two single-engine air tankers, and a helicopter.

The BLM says additional resources are in route.

