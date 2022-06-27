Advertisement

Drowning of 2 boys in pool was ‘heartbreaking and terrible accident,’ police say

Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.
Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.(Steven Lek)
By Greg Phelps and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:19 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - The deaths of two young boys found unresponsive in a backyard in a swimming pool was not the result of foul play, Kentucky police say.

Louisville Metro police said the drownings of the boys, who were cousins, appears to be “a heartbreaking and terrible accident.”

Officers were called to a home in Louisville around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after the boys, both younger than 12 years old, were found in the pool.

With police cars clearing a route to downtown, the boys were rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital by EMS. Attempts to save them were unsuccessful, WAVE reported.

The names of the boys have not been released by the Jefferson County Coroners Office.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

