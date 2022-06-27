Advertisement

Guild Mortgage annual golf tournament raises thousands for local non-profit

Guild Mortgage golf tournament
Guild Mortgage golf tournament(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Guild Mortgage held their annual golf tournament at Canyon Springs Golf Course Friday morning.

The annual golf tournament is Guild Mortgage’s way of getting the community together to raise money for a local non-profit.

This year, they chose to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

According to the branch manager, this year they had the most amount of people interested in the golf tournament and had to turn people away.

”This one is a little dear to a lot of people because we did not realize until we connected with them several years ago that there are children in this community that do not have a bed to sleep in, and do not have the comforters, the sheets the pillows,” said Debbie Owen.

“They build beds for local kids and then they take them out to those kids, and there is such a great need for that, so we picked them because of what they do for our kids.”

They raised close to $15,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which will be able to help get hundreds of kids off the floor in the Magic Valley.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
Woman shot and killed in Heyburn
Crash in Gooding County (image credit: Lisa Burrell)
Gooding County Sheriffs confirm deputy injured in crash
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1

Latest News

Staying safe while out on the river this summer.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office urges safety while out on the river this summer
According to the Department of Health and Welfare, nearly 1,700 abortions were performed in...
Update: Idahoans react as Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Fit and Well Idaho: Sibling relationships
Fit and Well Idaho: Sibling Relationships