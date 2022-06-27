Guild Mortgage annual golf tournament raises thousands for local non-profit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Guild Mortgage held their annual golf tournament at Canyon Springs Golf Course Friday morning.

The annual golf tournament is Guild Mortgage’s way of getting the community together to raise money for a local non-profit.

This year, they chose to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

According to the branch manager, this year they had the most amount of people interested in the golf tournament and had to turn people away.

”This one is a little dear to a lot of people because we did not realize until we connected with them several years ago that there are children in this community that do not have a bed to sleep in, and do not have the comforters, the sheets the pillows,” said Debbie Owen.

“They build beds for local kids and then they take them out to those kids, and there is such a great need for that, so we picked them because of what they do for our kids.”

They raised close to $15,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which will be able to help get hundreds of kids off the floor in the Magic Valley.

