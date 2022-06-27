Advertisement

Hurricanes are decreasing in every ocean except this one, study says

Study: The number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin except the North Atlantic over the past century.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – A study finds the number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin, except for one, over the past century.

The study found the annual number of global hurricanes, typhoons and tropical storms declined overall by about 13% as the planet warmed during the 20th century.

Scientists found the number of storms increased only in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The lead researcher said the drop in frequency doesn’t mean storms are becoming less of a threat, saying while there may be fewer tropical cyclones in the future, it is likely they will be more intense.

He said global warming makes underlying conditions less favorable for the formation of cyclones but when they do form, they are feeding on more energy from the warming atmosphere.

The study was published in the journal “Nature Climate Change.”

