Idaho’s Jim Risch visits Ukraine amid heavy fighting

The Idaho Senator recently visited the war-torn country. (Source: GrayDC)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senator Jim Risch met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian president’s official social media, he and Risch discussed the possibility of strengthening sanctions against Russia and recent missile strikes in Ukraine.

In addition to his meeting with Zelenskyy, Risch says he walked around Kyiv, Irpin, and Hostomel and saw the atrocities and destruction that have been committed by Russia in Ukraine.

Risch says it is imperative going forward that Ukrainian defense forces are given the necessary resources to end the conflict, adding “Ukraine must win this fight.”

