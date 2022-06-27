Advertisement

More than 48 million expected to travel for the Fourth of July weekend

Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho reminds people to be prepared for their travels
AAA Idaho predicts more than 48 million people will be traveling this Fourth of July weekend
AAA Idaho predicts more than 48 million people will be traveling this Fourth of July weekend
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are going away over the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, you aren’t alone. AAA Idaho predicts nearly 48 million people will be traveling over the upcoming weekend.

That is a 4% increase from last year. The busiest times on the roads are going to be this Thursday evening and Friday evening.

Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho reminds people to be prepared and make sure you do a pre-trip inspection on your car and trailer, including checking your battery, your engine, and your tires.

“Making sure hoses and all those different things are tight, the fluid levels are topped off,” he said. “If you are going to need to stop and top off a radiator, make sure you wait at least 15 minutes to do that because that hot radiator cap could eject some steam and that could really hurt you, so wait at least 15 minutes before you add coolant or water.”

He also says to be patient and vigilant while on the roadways this Fourth of July weekend. He says it is better to arrive at your destination late than not at all.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
Woman shot and killed in Heyburn
Crash in Gooding County (image credit: Lisa Burrell)
Gooding County Sheriffs confirm deputy injured in crash
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1

Latest News

It is important to listen to your body, and take breaks if needed during the hot summer months.
Avoiding heat related illnesses in the heat, especially while working outdoors
Shoshone Canal Fire
BLM works to contain fire north of Shoshone
Victim in Heyburn homicide identified
A statue of Twin Falls' first surveyor
Twin Falls URA Downtown Arts subcommittee holds final meeting