More than 48 million expected to travel for the Fourth of July weekend

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are going away over the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, you aren’t alone. AAA Idaho predicts nearly 48 million people will be traveling over the upcoming weekend.

That is a 4% increase from last year. The busiest times on the roads are going to be this Thursday evening and Friday evening.

Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho reminds people to be prepared and make sure you do a pre-trip inspection on your car and trailer, including checking your battery, your engine, and your tires.

“Making sure hoses and all those different things are tight, the fluid levels are topped off,” he said. “If you are going to need to stop and top off a radiator, make sure you wait at least 15 minutes to do that because that hot radiator cap could eject some steam and that could really hurt you, so wait at least 15 minutes before you add coolant or water.”

He also says to be patient and vigilant while on the roadways this Fourth of July weekend. He says it is better to arrive at your destination late than not at all.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.