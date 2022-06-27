Planned Parenthood sues to stop abortion trigger laws in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit in Idaho in a bid to block the state’s trigger laws on abortion from being enacted.

Their lawsuit follows last Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Idaho legislature passed the law in 2020 and is scheduled to take effect this summer. It would impose criminal penalties on any woman seeking to get an abortion.

Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit contends that the trigger laws would violate Idahoan’s right to privacy and equal protection under the state’s constitution.

The organization is also challenging the law on the grounds that it is too vague, saying healthcare providers won’t be able to know when they are permitted to provide care for patients experiencing a miscarriage, or cases in which it may be necessary to protect a patient’s life.

“Even though we knew this day was coming, it doesn’t change how devastating Friday’s ruling was for our providers, patients, and their loved ones,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky. “In a single moment, Idahoans’ right to control their own bodies, lives, and personal medical decisions was taken away but we will not stand for it. We will never back down. We will never stop fighting.”

Planned Parenthood contends that if the trigger laws were to take affect, health care professionals would be prevented from providing healthcare.

“It is abhorrent that we have now entered an era where the delivery of safe essential health care will be criminalized,” said Caitlin Gustafson, MD. “Physicians take an oath to provide the care patients need to keep them safe, so we cannot stand by while the government intrudes on this deeply personal and complex medical decision.”

