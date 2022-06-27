Advertisement

Twin Falls URA Downtown Arts subcommittee holds final meeting

During the subcommittee's roughly four-year tenure, they had a hand in several projects downtown
A statue of Twin Falls' first surveyor
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Final items on the budget were wrapped up, with Monday marking the last meeting of the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency’s Downtown Arts Subcommittee.

The Subcommittee’s final order of business was the approval of a brochure that will have a QR code offering exact addresses for public art in Twin Falls, as well as, information on artists involved with those projects.

After approving the initial purchase of those brochures, their remaining $4,600 was placed in a reserve fund to be used to maintain the murals in the downtown commons area.

At the conclusion of the meeting, members reflected on the entity’s accomplishments. “It’s been fun to work with everybody and to see the artwork in Twin Falls come alive,” said Carolyn White with the URA Downtown Arts Subcommittee.

“It’s good for the community that we do these things, and I’m very appreciative that I was able to take part in that,” added Tony Prater, who is also on the subcommittee.

During the subcommittee’s roughly four-year tenure, they had a hand in several projects downtown, including murals in the downtown commons, artistic utility box wraps, and a statue of Twin Falls’ first surveyor, John Hayes.

