Victim in Heyburn homicide identified

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A homicide victim in Heyburn has been identified.

Police say 37-year-old Karina Palomares was the victim in a Friday shooting in the southern Idaho town.

The suspect in the case, 39-year-old Fabian Silva, has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Oneida County, Idaho, Heyburn Police say. Both were residents of Heyburn.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.