Victim in Heyburn homicide identified

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A homicide victim in Heyburn has been identified.

Police say 37-year-old Karina Palomares was the victim in a Friday shooting in the southern Idaho town.

The suspect in the case, 39-year-old Fabian Silva, has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Oneida County, Idaho, Heyburn Police say. Both were residents of Heyburn.

The investigation remains ongoing.

