Advertisement

Blaine County bans the use of fireworks

The ban is effective until Oct. 31
The ban is effective until Oct. 31(ksnb)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Board of Commissioners has voted to ban the use of fireworks in unincorporated Blaine County.

The board passed the resolution last Tuesday and was a unanimous decision.

While they say the area has seen elevated levels of rain in recent months, they say the area is still experiencing a drought, and that the rain came late in the season.

The county’s ban extends until Oct. 31.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
Woman shot and killed in Heyburn
Crash in Gooding County (image credit: Lisa Burrell)
Gooding County Sheriffs confirm deputy injured in crash
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1

Latest News

Appointments can be made by phone
SCPHD makes vaccine appointments for young children available
The change is being made to accommodate the increased cost of living
Idaho WIC to make adjustment to income guidelines next week
Gas is three cents more than a week ago
Idaho gas prices still sky high headed into the Fourth of July
Twin Falls County Sheriffs
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office explores possibility of new inmate tracking system