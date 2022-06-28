Blaine County bans the use of fireworks

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Board of Commissioners has voted to ban the use of fireworks in unincorporated Blaine County.

The board passed the resolution last Tuesday and was a unanimous decision.

While they say the area has seen elevated levels of rain in recent months, they say the area is still experiencing a drought, and that the rain came late in the season.

The county’s ban extends until Oct. 31.

