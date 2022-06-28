CSI, City of Jerome, partner on new educational facility

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho and the City of Jerome are partnering on a new 20,000-square-foot educational facility.

The new building will be located on 3rd and Lincoln in the city of Jerome and will house educational offerings in programs designed to meet local industry needs.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to expand the college’s presence in Jerome,” said CSI President Dean Fisher.

“The donation of the land by the City of Jerome and the Jerome Urban Renewal Agency will allow CSI to construct a new facility that will specifically address educational, and workforce needs in Jerome County. I want to thank Jerome Mayor David Davis and Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams for their leadership in this process,” he continued.

“We’re very pleased to be working with the College of Southern Idaho on a new facility in downtown Jerome,” said Jerome Mayor David Davis. “This investment will enhance the quality of life and educational opportunities for our citizens. It will also have an enormous impact on our downtown revitalization efforts. We thank President Fisher, his team, and the Board of Trustees for sharing the vision of a greater College of Southern Idaho presence in Jerome.”

CSI will work to select an architect and contractors for the project using public bidding and selection processes.

