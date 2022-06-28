Idaho gas prices still sky high headed into the Fourth of July

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As temperatures and gas prices spike across the Gem State, 48 million Americans, including 285,000 Idahoans, are preparing for an Independence Day getaway.

Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $5.22, which is three cents more than a week ago and 50 cents more than a month ago.

Meanwhile, the national average has been falling for the past two weeks, and currently sits at $4.88 per gallon, which is nine cents less than a week ago but 22 cents more than a month ago.

“Travel has returned to nearly pre-pandemic levels, and surprisingly, travel by car is projected to be the busiest on record for the holiday weekend, despite much higher pump prices than in recent years,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But whether you’re flying or driving, it’s a safe bet that things could get a little hectic at times.”

