Advertisement

Idaho gas prices still sky high headed into the Fourth of July

Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $5.22
Gas is three cents more than a week ago
Gas is three cents more than a week ago(WHSV)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As temperatures and gas prices spike across the Gem State, 48 million Americans, including 285,000 Idahoans, are preparing for an Independence Day getaway.

Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $5.22, which is three cents more than a week ago and 50 cents more than a month ago. 

Meanwhile, the national average has been falling for the past two weeks, and currently sits at $4.88 per gallon, which is nine cents less than a week ago but 22 cents more than a month ago.

“Travel has returned to nearly pre-pandemic levels, and surprisingly, travel by car is projected to be the busiest on record for the holiday weekend, despite much higher pump prices than in recent years,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.  “But whether you’re flying or driving, it’s a safe bet that things could get a little hectic at times.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
Woman shot and killed in Heyburn
Crash in Gooding County (image credit: Lisa Burrell)
Gooding County Sheriffs confirm deputy injured in crash
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1

Latest News

The change is being made to accommodate the increased cost of living
Idaho WIC to make adjustment to income guidelines next week
Twin Falls County Sheriffs
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office explores possibility of new inmate tracking system
Relicensing for Idaho Power’s Hells Canyon Project advancing
It is important to listen to your body, and take breaks if needed during the hot summer months.
Avoiding heat related illnesses in the heat, especially while working outdoors