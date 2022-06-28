Advertisement

Idaho WIC to make adjustment to income guidelines next week

The change will take affect July 1
The change is being made to accommodate the increased cost of living
The change is being made to accommodate the increased cost of living(WITN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s WIC program announced Tuesday they will be making their annual adjustment to income guidelines for their program.

The change will become effective July 1 and will raise the household income eligibility as a means of offsetting the increased cost of living.

WIC’s new guidelines will be as follows July 1:

  • If you have one member of your household, your maximum annual gross income must be no more than $25,142.
  • If you have two members of your household, your maximum annual gross income must be no more than $33,874.
  • If you have three members of your household, your maximum annual gross income must be no more than $42,606.
  • If you have four members of your household, your maximum annual gross income must be no more than $51,338.
  • If you have five members of your household, your maximum annual gross income must be no more than $60,070.
  • Those with more than five members must call their local WIC clinic.

In order to qualify for the WIC program, an individual must be a pregnant or breastfeeding woman, a woman who has recently become pregnant, or an infant or child younger than five years old.

They must also be living in Idaho, have a low to moderate income, and have a need for the services the program provides.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
Woman shot and killed in Heyburn
Crash in Gooding County (image credit: Lisa Burrell)
Gooding County Sheriffs confirm deputy injured in crash
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1

Latest News

Gas is three cents more than a week ago
Idaho gas prices still sky high headed into the Fourth of July
Twin Falls County Sheriffs
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office explores possibility of new inmate tracking system
Relicensing for Idaho Power’s Hells Canyon Project advancing
It is important to listen to your body, and take breaks if needed during the hot summer months.
Avoiding heat related illnesses in the heat, especially while working outdoors