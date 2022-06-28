Idaho WIC to make adjustment to income guidelines next week

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s WIC program announced Tuesday they will be making their annual adjustment to income guidelines for their program.

The change will become effective July 1 and will raise the household income eligibility as a means of offsetting the increased cost of living.

WIC’s new guidelines will be as follows July 1:

If you have one member of your household, your maximum annual gross income must be no more than $25,142.

If you have two members of your household, your maximum annual gross income must be no more than $33,874.

If you have three members of your household, your maximum annual gross income must be no more than $42,606.

If you have four members of your household, your maximum annual gross income must be no more than $51,338.

If you have five members of your household, your maximum annual gross income must be no more than $60,070.

Those with more than five members must call their local WIC clinic.

In order to qualify for the WIC program, an individual must be a pregnant or breastfeeding woman, a woman who has recently become pregnant, or an infant or child younger than five years old.

They must also be living in Idaho, have a low to moderate income, and have a need for the services the program provides.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.