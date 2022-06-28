Jerome School District summer lunch program includes interactive activities

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome School District is making their summer lunch program interactive and educational this year by inviting different local organizations to bring an activity for the kids.

They are calling it Picnic and Play. On Tuesdays and Thursdays at the ICCU Park in Jerome, children not only get lunch but also get a fun hands-on activity.

Tuesday’s activity was with Eat Smart Idaho, which brought a gardening activity for the kids.

The children learned how to plant radishes and then were able to take them home to watch them bloom.

“To make it an enrichment activity, so they aren’t just learning fun tasks, but they are also learning life skills,” said child nutrition director Katie Rogers. “We also have SIRCOMM coming, and they teach them how to dial 911 and important things like that.”

The Jerome School District feeds children ages 18 and younger Monday through Thursday, but only on Tuesday and Thursday do they have the activities for the kids.

The lunch is from 12:00-1:00.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.