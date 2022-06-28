Once again, Michigan offers Magic Valley football player

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When thinking of powerhouse high schools being a factory for big-time college football programs, you probably don’t think of the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC), but it now seems the area is getting a little more recognition.

Former Gooding High School tight end Colston Loveland will start his first fall as a Michigan wolverine in just a couple of months. Now, the Harbaugh brand has its eyes on another Magic Valley and SCIC athlete.

Gatlin Bair, a rising junior at Kimberly High School, picked up an offer from Michigan this weekend.

Bair said he got to call special teams coach Jay Harbaugh Saturday.

“To be offered by a program that big is really amazing,” Bair said.

Gatlin has had a few conversations with Gooding’s Loveland in the past, and while they aren’t very close, Bair credits Loveland with putting Idaho on the map.

“I definitely think Colston, not just for Michigan, but for all Idaho and recruiting in general, he’s definitely opened a lot of doors, and it’s probably helped me out a lot just to get eyes on the state in general,” Bair said.

It may be a year or so before Gatlin makes up his mind about his future. Boise State, Oklahoma State, and Utah are among the 12 schools the Bulldog says have offered him.

Bair is the top-ranked Idaho recruit in the 2024 class, according to 247sports.

