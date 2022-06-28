Advertisement

Scorching temperatures in southern Idaho bring burn risks

By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bright, sunny days are often invitations for you and your children to head outdoors.

But, as the sun’s rays beat down, what began as a fun day on the playground can quickly become dangerous.

“Kids can actually overheat so much faster than adults do, and kids aren’t so great about saying ‘Mom, it’s really hot, we need to go’,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District.

Resting in the shade, wearing sunscreen, and staying hydrated are all key when it comes to staying safe. But the sun’s rays beating down on playground equipment can also pose a danger.

When surfaces reach above 111 degrees Fahrenheit, human skin begins to feel pain, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

We traveled to First Federal Bank Park in Twin Falls and recorded the temperatures of playground equipment. A bench was 120.5 F, the seat of a swing logged in at 121.8 F and a plastic slide was 143.8 F.

Experts say, one way to protect your kids is to have them wear long pants.

“So, if they’re going down a slide, they don’t come down with blisters along their legs,” Bodily explained.

Take a look down and you’ll find another common burn threat: asphalt and concrete surfaces. Officials stressed the importance of wearing shoes while walking outside– even near the pool or a splash pad.

If you or your child does sustain a burn, you should seek medical attention if you see these signs:

“If the burn turns into a blister with pus or other liquids associated with it, if it becomes more inflamed or spreads,” Bodily said.

