SCPHD makes vaccine appointments for young children available

It comes as cases in the region are rising
Appointments can be made by phone
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District is now making COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for children aged six months and older.

“Many parents have reached out to us over the last few months, anxious for the chance to vaccinate their young children,” said Melody Bowyer, SCPHD District Director.

The new availability comes as cases of COVID-19 are once again rising in south-central Idaho, according to the health district.

From April to June, the number of cases reported each month has gone from 179 in April to 919 in June, and 307 cases were reported from June 19 to June 25.

The numbers do not include data from at-home tests, meaning the actual number is likely higher, according to SCPHD.

“This latest wave of cases has been less severe than we’ve seen in the past. This is great news for our region and residents. Unfortunately, we are still seeing cases of long-COVID in residents and complications among the more vulnerable.” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Division Administrator. “It is still important to get vaccinated against this disease, especially if you are vulnerable or will spend time with anyone who is more vulnerable to complications from the virus.”

The vaccine for children aged six months to four years will be given in a series of three doses. Parents should not expect full protection from the vaccine until two weeks after the last dose.

Pfizer’s vaccine will be made available for children aged six months and older at clinic locations in Bellevue, Gooding, Heyburn, Jerome, and Twin Falls.

The health district will also help coordinate the distribution of the vaccine to partners in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.

Appointments can be made by calling the immunization clinic line at 208-737-5966.

