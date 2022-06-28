Advertisement

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office explores possibility of new inmate tracking system

Twin Falls County Sheriffs(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is exploring the possibility of purchasing a new inmate tracking system.

On Monday, the Twin Falls County Commissioners approved a request from the Sheriff’s Office to start the process of considering proposals from companies for an RFID inmate tracking system.

The Sheriff’s Office says currently they track inmates by paper, and it would be more efficient for them to do it electronically and in real-time.

They say the estimated cost for a system would be around $70,000 and would require inmates to wear electronic bracelets.

They also say the system would be useful for tracking inmates during meal service, recreation, and safety checks.

“Doing that by paper, going back two years to see when recreation was done during a certain time for a certain individual is almost painstaking,” said Captain Doug Hughes with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. “We have been looking at it for quite a while. COVID was one that was brought up that would be easier to track.”

Hughes says there is no estimated time frame for purchasing a system. The Twin Falls County Jail averages around 260 inmates daily.

