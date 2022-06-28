Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the State Tax Commission are warning people in the Gem State of a scam targeting Idaho homeowners.

Those that have been targeted by the scam say they have gotten a flyer in the mail with information about Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction Program.

The Attorney General’s Office says that while the flyer may look official, it contains inaccurate information about the program.

They also say the flyer is an attempt to get personal information out of homeowners. They also urge anyone who gets the flyer to shred it before throwing it away and not to call the listed number.

An example of such a flyer can be found here:

An example of the letter circulating (The Idaho Attorney General's Office)

