Behind the Business: AWOL Adventure Sports

Owner Paul Melni says this has been of dream of his and his wife’s for quite a while
AWOL Adventure Sports
AWOL Adventure Sports(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we all know, southern Idaho is known for its big recreation draw, and one business is at the center of it all.

From kayaking to ziplining, scuba diving, and so much more, AWOL Adventure Sports has something up just about anyone’s alley.

The business has been going strong in twin falls for seven years now, and is continuing to expand, now including boat tours to Pillar Falls.

“It had always been a dream of ours to start a scuba diving shop here in Twin, and it had just happened that an opportunity to put in a bid to do kayak rentals presented itself,” said Melni.

If you’d like to book rentals or a tour with AWOL, you can visit their website, or you can visit their store on Second Avenue South in Twin Falls.

