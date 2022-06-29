Advertisement

BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon(BLM Idaho Fire's Facebook page)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Update at 6:19 p.m.: BLM Idaho Fire says the blaze, named the Sugar Loaf Fire, is burning five miles west of Eden. It is estimated at 3,000 acres and running.

They say structures and road construction equipment are threatened. Crews are on scene now providing structure protection.

Six fire engines, one dozer, and four aircraft are on the scene.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Update at 5:43 p.m.: Idaho State Police are currently on their way. The blaze is north of Mile Marker 177.

Original Article:

The Idaho Bureau of Land Management is responding to a wildfire north of Twin Falls.

Idaho BLM did not specify the fire’s exact location.

The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the department says fire engines and aircraft are en route.

They urge people to avoid the area.

