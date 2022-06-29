Advertisement

Fire experts growing concerned over a potentially active fire season

Gobel says August, September, and October will be the busiest months of the year
Fire season in Idaho is predicted to be an active one. (Sedona Fire District/Twitter)
Fire season in Idaho is predicted to be an active one.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With warm and dry weather becoming more consistent, and the first few brush fires starting in southern Idaho, Gem State fire experts are becoming concerned this summer will be an active fire season.

According to information released by data analysts at Hazardhub, Idaho is ranked as having the highest risk for wildfires this year.

Local firefighters tell KMVT that minimizing the fire season’s impact will be a group effort, with around two-thirds of wildfires being human-caused.

“Pay attention to what can start fires and the tall grass,” advised Rick Gobel with Idaho BLM. “We have mother nature added into that, so when we get our monsoonal push and our thunderstorms that we get up here, with the fuel loading that I’ve seen, we’re going to have a busy season.”

In southern Idaho, the Bureau of Land Management has responded to three brush fires thus far in 2022.

Gobel says August, September, and October will be the busiest months of the year.

