Hagerman hosts annual Fourth of July celebration Wednesday night

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hagerman Chamber of Commerce is putting on their annual Fourth of July celebration Wednesday night, complete with food trucks, the U.S. Army band concert, and of course, a large firework show.

“The fireworks are really cool because they are set in the city park here and they explode over your head,” said Kris Pothier with the Hagerman Chamber of Commerce.

The Hagerman Fire Protection District is in charge of the firework show, and Chief Tim Peterson says the show takes a lot of preparation.

“Lot of safety training, distances, what sets fireworks off, what to do, what not to do, just to be able to safely do a fireworks display,” he said.

The fireworks are lit off only 300 feet away from the viewers, so safety is the fire district’s number one priority.

“We really lean on the safety side as much as possible. We’ve got a certain set procedure of how they are supposed to be lit and when they are supposed to be lit. Of course, we have to adjust for wind speeds, projected winds, and then just go from there,” said Peterson.

He says their firework show costs $200 per minute and set up takes all day.

“It takes about two hours to get the launch racks set up and then another two or three hours to get the fireworks dropped into the launch racks and all wired and fused and ready for the event,” said Peterson.

But for the Chamber of Commerce, they enjoy inviting people from all across southern Idaho to their town.

“Enjoy the park, enjoy the town. I mean there is still lots to do, to walk from the park to town you can enjoy the other businesses in town that you can come and support,” said Pothier.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and the US Army band will perform around 7:30 p.m.. The fireworks will be lit off at dark. All events are at the city park.

