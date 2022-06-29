Hollister School in need of teachers to operate during 2022-23 school year

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For over 100 years, the Hollister School has been a place of learning for the small community. But more than that, it has been the town’s gathering place, bringing the students and the community together.

“That’s what makes Hollister so special, is the tight-knit connection,” said

Built in 1912, the Hollister school building has been somewhat of the lifeblood of the community ever since.

You’ve got community events, you’ve got sports, you’ve got school, and you have community gardens and walking paths all centered around this one building in the town.

Now, without four more teachers hired by the end of the week, the school could be closing.

“Without the activities that the school brings to the community, there is no other place to gather,” said

A closure would mean that the school’s K-5-aged students would be enrolled at Filer Elementary School, joining middle and high school students who already travel north for classes.

“I would hate to see the little ones from Rogerson and Three Creek have to ride for two-and-a-half or three hours a day into Filer,” said

Mayor Grover believes this would have a profound impact on those younger students, saying at such a young age, the students benefit from as much focused, directed time as possible.

“Those kids deserve to have that time and energy put into them in a classroom setting,” Grover said.

Boosters for Hollister Elementary School say they are offering signing bonuses to well-qualified applicants, hoping to find long-term solutions to their short staffing.

“We are looking for leaders to come to join the team in Hollister, people that want to make a difference and help us preserve our culture,” said

As for Mayor Grover, she hopes incoming teachers can be members of the community for years to come.

“Fundamental relationships. You’re not only a teacher, but you’re also a mentor, you develop lifelong friendships here,” Grover said.

