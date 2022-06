Tuesday’s Legion baseball roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here are a few scores from Tuesday’s American Legion baseball action

AA

Twin Falls Cowboys 5, Nampa Chiefs 2

Twin Falls Cowboys, 10 Nampa Chiefs 5

A

Twin Falls Cowboys 12, Buhl Tribe 2

Buhl Tribe 5, Twin Falls Cowboys 0

Wood River Wranglers 17, Gooding Diamondbacks 5

Wood River Wranglers 12, Gooding Diamondbacks 2

Minico Storm 9, Idaho Falls Tigers 7

Minico Storm 5, Idaho Falls Tigers 1

