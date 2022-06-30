Advertisement

AAA offers tips to keep your car safe during Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

AAA Idaho offers tips to help avoid having your car stolen
AAA Idaho offers tips to help avoid having your car stolen(WHSV)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, and AAA is reminding drivers to take the necessary steps to protect their cars. A vehicle is stolen every 39 seconds, with passenger vehicles making up 74% of all stolen cars.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 804,000 vehicles were stolen in 2020, costing owners more than $7 billion in losses. That’s a nearly 12% increase from 2019. Just 56% of all stolen vehicles are ever recovered.

“Thieves are very good at what they do, so you need to make sure your vehicle isn’t an attractive target,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Even simple efforts to improve visibility or slow thieves down by just a few seconds could mean the difference between a damaged or stolen vehicle and a thief who moves on to an easier opportunity.”

AAA offers the following tips to help protect your vehicle:

· Park in well-lit areas. At home, consider adding motion sensors and other security devices.

· Close and lock all doors and windows when you park. “Preventing quick and silent access is an important part of the plan,” Conde said. “Not only will you reduce your chances of theft or vandalism, but you’ll also keep children from becoming trapped inside a hot car.”

· Hide valuables out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk.

· Do not leave the keys in or near your car. “If your key fob is stored too close to the vehicle, your car battery will drain faster, and thieves may also be able to start the car and drive away,” Conde said. “New technology requires new thinking.”

· Don’t leave the area while your vehicle is running, even for a quick errand.

According to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, the states with the most stolen vehicles in 2019 were California, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Montana, Nevada, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania.

“Most vehicle thefts are crimes of opportunity,” Conde said. “If yours is stolen, you’ll be in for a very expensive replacement in today’s new and used vehicle market.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
Woman shot and killed in Heyburn
(Pixabay)
Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners
Victim in Heyburn homicide identified
Murphy has been missing since 2018
ISP asks for the public’s help finding missing Idaho man

Latest News

These are the roads closing for the Twin Falls fireworks show
Behind the Business: AWOL Adventure Sports
Behind the Business: AWOL Adventure Sports
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has released the stocking schedule for rainbow trout for...
Idaho Fish and Game releases trout stocking schedule for July
Hagerman hosts annual Fourth of July celebration Wednesday night.
Hagerman hosts annual Fourth of July celebration Wednesday night