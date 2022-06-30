As capacity issues persist, Twin Falls Animal Shelter asks for help

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the Twin Falls Animal Shelter continues to navigate capacity issues, they have released an open letter to the people of Twin Falls County, which asked residents to do more to help.

The shelter’s years-long battle to free-up space continues, leading Director Debbie Blackwood to remark she has never seen the shelter overrun with animals for such a prolonged period of time.

Currently, they are taking in between 15 and 20 animals daily and have over 100 animals in their care.

“It’s happening nationwide, people are getting rid of their pets,” said Blackwood.

When the shelter was built in 2004, the population of Twin Falls County was roughly 68,000, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. In 2021, over 92,000 people resided in the county, which puts additional pressure on entities like the shelter.

According to Blackwood, however, expanding the shelter would hurt taxpayers without solving the root of the problem. Instead, she asked the entire community to take a greater role in helping homeless animals.

Her newly released letter to the community asked residents to adopt or foster animals, share profiles of available pets on social media, spay and neuter personal pets or spread the benefits of adopting through word of mouth.

According to the letter, during the shelter’s current capacity crisis, adult dogs are being housed in the facility’s puppy room and Animal Control holding area.

Blackwood said she is a solution-oriented person who in the meantime is working around-the-clock to save the lives of the animals in her care.

“It would be nice to not feel so much pressure,” said Blackwood. “But, it’s our job to take care of stray and abandoned dogs and find them new homes, if there’s no owner, so we just keep plugging away.”

She added the thought of the shelter being so full ahead of 4th of July weekend is “scary,” but added the shelter will do whatever it takes to save any dog in need.

