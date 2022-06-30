Advertisement

Daycare owner arrested after small children found wandering in backyard near pool

Tracy Barr, 47, is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.
Tracy Barr, 47, is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.(McPherson County)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A daycare provider in Kansas was charged after the young children she was watching were found unsupervised wandering near a neighboring backyard pool.

The McPherson Police Department said Tracy Barr, 47, was also under the influence at the time. Barr is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.

State records show that Barr owns the Golden Explorers daycare facility.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to a call about unsupervised young children and a dog in someone’s backyard near a pool. When officers arrived, they found four children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old, along with a dog.

Officers determined the children had left the Golden Explorers daycare and walked to the yard with the pool.

Police said the children were taken into protective custody and later released to their parents.

Barr was booked into the McPherson County Jail with bond set at $13,750.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Pixabay)
Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
Woman shot and killed in Heyburn
Victim in Heyburn homicide identified
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon
BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls

Latest News

File photo of money (Pixabay)
New debt collection law will allow collectors to contact you through social media, email, and text
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge to block Florida abortion ban; Kentucky ban on hold
Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to investigate NYPD sex crimes unit
FILE - Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger and his wife Sharon are shown after his...
Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83