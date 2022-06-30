Department of Labor data shows average wage in Idaho is $23.05 an hour

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Data released Thursday from the Idaho Department of Labor shows the average hourly wage in the Gem State is $23.05 an hour for 2021.

Data compiled includes last year’s figures for the state, seven Metropolitan Statistical Areas, and two rural county regions.

That wage is an increase of 55 cents from 2020′s average hourly wage in Idaho. The median wage in Idaho also increased from $17.80 an hour in 2020 to $18.50 an hour last year.

Fewer occupations paid close to the minimum wage in Idaho in 2021 as a result of wage increases across areas and various industries. Last year, 58,000 jobs paid their employees $10 an hour or less.

The eastern portion of the Gem State boasted the highest average wage in 2021 at $23.85 an hour. Meanwhile, the highest median wage was in the north-central region at $18.45 an hour.

Twin Falls was one city that had an average wage over $1 per hour higher than in 2020.

