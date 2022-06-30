Firework bans in place for Blaine County, Bellevue, and Ketchum

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, but parts of Blaine County are putting a ban on fireworks this year. Hear why they are taking the fizzle and boom out of Independence Day.

In Twin Falls fireworks are big business, as it seems there is a firework stand set up on every corner.

“Business has actually been great. A lot of people come back to us every year just because they are familiar with me and my husband, like working with us,” said Desiree Romano, co-owner of Family Fun Fireworks

However, in the Wood River Valley, many places have out ban on fireworks this year due to dry conditions, including Blaine County, Bellevue, and Ketchum.

“With all the rain that we had this Spring, we have way more grass. We can see it’s already starting to dry out, starting to burn, and with all that grass we can expect fires that get big very quickly,” said Bill McLaughlin, Ketchum Fire Chief.

With different parts of Blaine County banning fireworks this year, one place people can go to for fireworks is Hailey.

“July 4th week is traditionally our biggest occupancy week of the year. Beats Christmas, Beat any other week,” Mike McKenna, executive director, Chamber – Hailey & the Wood River Valley.

Haileys Days of the Old West festival starts on July 2nd and culminates with a parade and firework show on July 4th at the high school.

“The parade usually has 8,000 to 10,000 people just to see that,” McKenna said.

The Hailey city council didn’t issue a fire ban because its fire danger is moderate, but it seems as though firework bans in Blaine County are becoming more and more prominent.

“Joke is now we have Summer, Winter, and Fire season,” McKenna said.

In the end, officials hope residents and guests act responsibly this 4th of July, and the fine for violating the firework ban is $100. People should also know in Idaho Safe and Sane fireworks are legal, but aerial fireworks are illegal.

