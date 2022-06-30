Gov, Little says more than 60 Idaho communities to benefit from water projects

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little is touting a multi-million dollar investment in water and wastewater infrastructure he says will benefit 63 communities across the Gem State.

$300 million will be invested by the administration.

In our area, money will be spent on 21 projects, including $80,000 to update existing facility plans to address treatment, distribution, leaking storage tank, and standby power deficiencies in the City of Gooding.

“Water is our most valuable resource, and we absolutely must keep up the infrastructure ensure water is clean and plentiful for this generation and future ones. That is why we made historic investments in water quality and quality this year as part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan,” Governor Little said.

“These investments also could keep your property taxes low. Property taxes are determined locally but the investments we made in water and other infrastructure needs at the state level help relieve the burden on local government to cover costs of projects, improving the chances property owners won’t be burdened with the costs,” Little continued.

Those 63 communities will receive more than $285 million of the total $300 million invested statewide. $6 million will also go towards engineering planning studies for 136 water projects.

“I appreciate the Governor and Legislature for directing needed funds toward Idaho’s critical water infrastructure needs,” DEQ Director Jess Byrne said. “These investments will provide much-needed support for many of Idaho’s small and rural communities while also helping to protect our water resources.”

