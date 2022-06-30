Advertisement

Idaho Attorney General warns of “Paving Scams”

The scammers will have Idaho license plates and say they are a local business
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans of summer paving scams.

Wasden says that in the scam, individuals and companies go door to door in Treasure Valley neighborhoods offering paving services to residents.

They then offer to pave driveways or sidewalks at a discounted rate before doing shoddy work and demanding payments to the tune of thousands of dollars more than the original quote.

The scammers will have Idaho license plates and say they are a local business but are usually transitory with no physical address, though they sometimes appropriate the address of a legitimate business to gain credibility.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office recommends you protect yourself by demanding the pavers provide the Idaho Consumer Protection Act’s mandatory three-day right to cancel disclosure.

They advise customers never to buy from door-to-door sellers who can’t provide the cancellation disclosure or says it doesn’t apply to their services and to avoid sellers using post office boxes or drop boxes for their cancellation address.

Idaho pavers should also have contractor registration numbers that can be verified through the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses.

Finally, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office urges anyone who loses money to the paving scammers to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

You can do so by clicking here, or calling 208-334-2424.

