Idaho Fish and Game releases trout stocking schedule for July

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has released a stocking schedule for the month of July in the Magic Valley.

More than 30,000 rainbow trout will be stocked measuring between 10 and 12″. The dates and numbers of fish are approximate and are as follows:

Big Wood River: July 4-8: 1,190

Gavers Lagoon: July 4-8: 1,425

Little Wood River: July 4-8: 425

Penny Lake: July 4-8: 400

Lake Cleveland: July 4-8: 5,000

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1: July 4-8: 225

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: July 4-8: 225

Little Trinity Lake: July 4-8: 700

Big Trinity Lake: July 4-8: 2,000

Big Smoky Creek: July 4-8: 1,500

South Fork Boise River: July 4-8: 475

Little Smoky Creek: July 4-8: 950

Featherville Dredge Pond: July 4-8: 1,000

Crystal Springs Lake: July 4-8: 600

Niagara Springs: July 4-8: 500

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond: July 11-15: 500

Baker Creek: July 11-15: 250

Lower Lake Creek Lake: July 11-15: 350

North Fork Big Wood River: July 11-15: 250

Trail Creek: July 11-15: 350

Warm Springs Creek: July 11-15: 700

South Fork Boise River, Shake Creek to Skeleton Creek: July 11-15: 1,900

South Fork Boise River, Pine to Grouse Creek: July 11-15: 950

South Fork Boise River, Featherville to Shake Creek: July 11-15: 950

Trapper Creek: July 11-15: 700

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1: July 11-15: 225

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: July 11-15: 225

Rock Creek: July 11-15: 225

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: July 11-15: 1,325

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1: July 11-15: 225

Little Wood River: July 11-15: 225

Big Wood River: July 18-22: 650

Little Wood River: July 18-22: 1,185

Penny Lake: July 18-22: 425

Warm Springs Creek: July 25-29: 400

Trail Creek: July 25-29: 700

Baker Creek: July 25-29: 350

Lower Lake Creek Lake: July 25-29: 225

North Fork Big Wood River: July 25-29: 350

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: July 25-29: 225

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1: July 25-29: 225

