Lincoln County Pool construction faces new obstacle

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A building project at the Lincoln County Pool is facing obstacles once again. This time, the delay is from an increase in construction costs.

For years, the Lincoln County Pool has been working to update its pool building. The building is basically bathrooms and a front desk, but was built in 1974 and doesn’t have handicap accessibility.

After receiving a $150,000 Land and Water Conservation grant years ago, pool manager Jennifer Yost recently gave the grant back because of an increase in costs.

Originally anticipated as a $300,000 project, Yost says the update could cost $800,000. Despite this, Yost says she is not giving up.

“So we’ve got to honestly project about $850,000, so we’ve got to come up with $425,000 on our own in order to be able to write a grant again, that I would absolutely right again to match the other 50%,” Yost said.

Currently, Yost says they have just over $300,000 raised due to other price increases along the way.

For people who donate, Yost says their names will be on plaques on the building when it would be finished.

