Man watched as Sugarloaf Fire flames burned near his house

The blaze began Wednesday afternoon(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many residents of the Magic Valley could see the smoke coming west of Eden Wednesday afternoon.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says they will have control of the Sugarloaf Fire, which was at 5,000 acres at one point, by 8:00 p.m. Thursday,

While structures weren’t damaged, they were threatened.

“Coming from town, you know, I was like...uh...I don’t know,” said local resident Mike Bladen. He says the flames got around 400 yards from his residence.

He’s relieved to avoid any damage, but Wednesday night wasn’t the easiest.

He watched crews work until 10:00 p.m. to secure the perimeter and watched it himself until about 1:00 a.m.

“It’s pretty scary knowing that it’s that close to the house,” Bladen said. “It doesn’t take much time for it to catch so you don’t have a lot of time to get stuff out of the way.”

What exactly caused the blaze spanning thousands of acres is something well officials don’t know yet, but they do believe it was human-started.

“Pretty typical fire for south-central Idaho grass fire, fast-moving, goes big fast and goes out overnight,” said BLM Fire Information Officer Ryan Berlin.

While structures are safe, unfortunately, there was some agricultural land lost.

Overall, with air and ground resources, the flames were repressed.

“I appreciate the guys that were out here, the hard work that they were doing, everyone has their own opinion of what’s going on but I do appreciate they were out trying to make sure the structures were taken care of and appreciate the pilots that were dumping flame retardant as fast as they could,” Bladen said.

