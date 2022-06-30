New debt collection law will allow collectors to contact you through social media, email, and text

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A change to federal law regarding debt collection will now impact Idahoans, changing the way debt collectors can contact those who owe.

The first change to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act in more than four decades opens the door for debt collection companies to contact consumers via email, text, and social media.

With the change, comes an increased risk of falling prey to predatory scams that will disguise themselves as legitimate debt collection agencies.

“Avoid providing any personal information,” said Celia Kinney with the Idaho Department of Finance on how to avoid those scams. “That includes confirming social security, date of birth, payment information. You’ll want to do some research upfront, so ask who the debt collector is and you’ll want to verify that the debt collector is licensed in Idaho.”

To verify if the debt collector that contacts you is legitimate, click here.

