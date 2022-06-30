Rupert kicks off annual Fourth of July festivities

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Rupert began its Fourth of July festivities Thursday and they will run for the next five days.

All of the festivities take place in the historic town square. They began on Thursday morning with a breakfast for the community, and the firework show is Thursday night around 10:15: p.m.

Over the next five days, there will be food trucks, live music, a mutton busting competition, a 5K, and of course the huge parade on Monday.

The Fourth of July Committee has been working on this event since January and they say it is a great opportunity for people to come to the town and celebrate America.

“It is a great opportunity for the whole community, the whole valley, to come together and really enjoy the reason we live in small-town America,” said Jason Gibbons, the chairman. “No matter what your differences might be, when the Fourth of July comes, and it’s time for everybody to come together, it’s just a great time.”

Applications for the Fourth of July Parade are open until Friday. For more information, visit this website.

