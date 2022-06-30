Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Lavender Goddess Farm

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One summer, Jennifer Schoth’s son was making a killing mowing lawns, and someone in the house was not all too happy: her daughter.

“She was, well, maybe a little bit jealous and wanted to make money as well,” said Jennifer Schoth with Lavender Goddess Farm. “She was only 10, so she couldn’t really get a job doing anything else, so we had a big lavender plant at home, and I said, ‘well, let’s try and do something with this.’”

Starting with that one plant, the family began selling lavender products at the Buhl Farmer’s Market. Since then, the summer project has grown to a one-acre farm in Buhl, the Lavender Goddess Farm.

“The idea is for people to come out and enjoy the peace and serenity out here and the wonderful smells, of course,” Schoth said.

With the small farm, Schoth was able to sell fresh lavender, lotions, oil extracts and more each summer.

Year over year, the family saved profits and they have paid off in a major way.

“It was her summer job all through elementary school, junior high, and high school. We saved all of her money from that, and she will be graduating without debt because of it from the University of Idaho, she is a Biological Engineering major,” Schoth said.

Schoth hopes her daughter’s success can teach people an important lesson.

“I think the lesson people can learn from it is that if you work hard, set long-term goals, and strive to meet them, then anyone can do things like this, absolutely,” Schoth said.

The farm is open Fourth of July weekend, with a wide variety of lavender-related products available.

Click here to visit their website.

