These are the roads closing for the Twin Falls fireworks show
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department announced road closures for the city’s Fourth of July firework show.
They say officers will begin closing down roads at 9:00 p.m. and to expect traffic detours.
North College Road between Washington and Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Cheney from Washington Street North to North College will be closed to vehicle traffic.
Roads will remain closed until the conclusion of the show.
The Twin Falls Police Department urges motorists to have patience with officers as they direct traffic.
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.