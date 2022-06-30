These are the roads closing for the Twin Falls fireworks show

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department announced road closures for the city’s Fourth of July firework show.

They say officers will begin closing down roads at 9:00 p.m. and to expect traffic detours.

North College Road between Washington and Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Cheney from Washington Street North to North College will be closed to vehicle traffic.

A visual aid of the roads that will be closed for the Twin Falls fireworks show this Fourth of July (The Twin Falls Police Department)

Roads will remain closed until the conclusion of the show.

The Twin Falls Police Department urges motorists to have patience with officers as they direct traffic.

