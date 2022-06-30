Twin Falls Fire Department makes progress on new training center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Progress is quickly moving along on the Twin Falls Fire Department’s new training center located out by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

Fire Chief Les Kenworthy says this has been a project the fire department has needed for a long time, and he is excited it is finally here.

The training center will provide an opportunity for not only his department but surrounding fire departments as well to do live fire training in a safe and controlled environment.

He says this is increasingly important as fire departments often work together.

“You need to work together and you need to have a place to do that, so this really will provide an opportunity for all of our local fire departments and again some local law enforcement departments to come together and work to be functional, much more functional when we have those big emergencies,” said fire chief Les Kenworthy.

He does say this is only phase 1A, and more will be built in that area including spots to practice with their hoses and a K-9 training center.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.