Advertisement

Automobile accident blocks one lane in Twin Falls County

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An automobile accident occurred in Twin Falls County Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 3300 E 3900 N and involved multiple vehicles, though no injuries or fatalities are being reported at this time.

The crash initially blocked one lane. Safety crews are working to clear the area now.

Idaho State Police and Rock Creek Fire responded to the scene.

KMVT will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Pixabay)
Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners
According to law enforcement, the suspect was apprehended and there is no threat to public safety
Woman shot and killed in Heyburn
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
Victim in Heyburn homicide identified
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon
BLM responds to wildfire north of Twin Falls

Latest News

The 4th of July weekend is one of the best in the summer. But as always, health and safety...
Burley fireworks show back on after last minute donation
A national guardsman receives the COVID-19 vaccine SOURCE: Sgt. Samuel Hartley
Start of July means end of grace period for National Guard vaccine mandate
Fit and Well Idaho: Firework Burns
The blaze began Wednesday afternoon
Man watched as Sugarloaf Fire flames burned near his house